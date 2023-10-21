Mnangagwa Moves To Replace Chamisa MPs

By-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has proclaimed 09 December as the by-election date to replace nine Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) National Assembly lawmakers recalled earlier this month.

The vacancies arose after the legislators were recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu who declared himself interim secretary general of the CCC party.

According to Statutory Instrument 188 of 2023, Proclamation 8 of 2023, the Nomination Court for the by-elections will sit on November 2023. Reads the proclamation:

HIS EXCELLENCY THE HONOURABLE EMMERSON DAMBUDZO MNANGAGWA, President of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces of Zimbabwe.

WHEREAS, in terms of section 129 (k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, the seats of members of Parliament for Beitbridge West, Binga North, Bulawayo South, Cowdray Park, Lobengula- Magwegwe, Lupane East, Mabvuku-Tafara, Mpopoma-Mzilikazi and Nketa have become vacant by reason of ceasing to be members of CCC of Morgan Ncube, Prince Dubeko Sibanda, Nicola Jane Watson, Pashor Raphael Sibanda, Ereck Gono, Bright Moyo Vanya, Febion Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi, Desmond Makaza and Obert Manduna on 09 October, 2023, who were the elected members of Parliament for the respective constituencies;

AND WHEREAS it is provided by section 39(2) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], that after the President has been notified in terms of the said section of vacancies in the membership of Parliament, He shall issue a proclamation ordering a new election to fill the vacancies in the same manner, mutatis mutandis, as is provided in section 38 of the said Act in regard to a general election;

AND WHEREAS, the Speaker of Parliament notified me on 09 October, 2023 in writing of vacancies for the aforementioned constituencies:

NOW, THEREFORE, under and by virtue of the powers vested in the President as aforesaid, I do, by this proclamation—

(a) order new elections for the constituencies of Beitbridge West, Binga North, Bulawayo South, Cowdray Park, Lobengula Magwegwe, Lupane East, Mabvuku Tafara, Mpopoma Mzilikazi and Nketa; and

(b) fix Tuesday the 7th day of November 2023, as the date on which the nomination court shall sit, commencing at 10 o’clock in the morning, at-

(i) the Magistrate Court, Court 5, Tredgold Building, Leopold Takawira Avenue, Bulawayo, for the purpose of receiving nomination of candidates for election as members of National Assembly Constituencies of Bulawayo South, Cowdray Park, Lobengula- Magwegwe and Mpopoma-Mzilikazi; and

(ii) the Magistrates Court, Abdel Gamal Nasser Road (Rotten Row), Harare, for the purpose of receiving nominations of candidates for election as member of National Assembly Constituency of Mabvuku Tafara; and

(iii) the Magistrates Court, Lupane, for the purpose of receiving nominations of candidates for election as members of National Assembly Constituencies of Lupane East and Binga North; and

(iv) the Magistrates Court, Fifth Avenue, Gwanda, for the purpose of receiving nominations of candidates for election as member of National Assembly Constituency of Beitbridge West;

and

(c) fix Saturday 09 December, 2023, as the day on which a poll shall be taken if a poll becomes necessary in terms of section 46(17) (c) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13]. Given under my hand and the Public Seal of Zimbabwe at Harare, this seventeenth day of October, in the year of Our Lord two thousand and twenty-three.

