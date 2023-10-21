Mnangagwa Places 13 Critical Laws Under His Private Control

Spread the love

In a recent and significant move, President Emmerson Mnangagwa of the Republic of Zimbabwe has taken direct control over 13 critical Acts (laws). These Acts, including the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, Interception of Communications Act, and the Sovereign Wealth Fund Act, have been placed under the personal administration of the President.

Mnangagwa Places 13 Critical Laws Under His Private Control | CLEVER or FOOLISH? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) October 21, 2023

This development is outlined in Statutory Instrument 189 of 2023, titled “Assignment of Functions (His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe) Notice, 2023.” The document cites constitutional authority for the President’s decision, specifically referencing section 104(1) of the Constitution in conjunction with section 37(2) of the Interpretation Act [Chapter 1:01].

Under this new directive, President Mnangagwa has reserved for himself both the administration of the specified Acts and the functions vested in the President by any Act, unless those functions have been delegated to another Minister.

The notice also repeals a previous Assignment of Functions (His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe) Notice, 2018, as published in Statutory Instrument 212 of 2018.

The list of Acts now under the direct control of President Mnangagwa is as follows:

1. Anti-Corruption Commission Act [Chapter 9:22] (Act No. 13 of 2004)

2. Commissions of Inquiry Act [Chapter 10:07]

3. Emergency Powers Act [Chapter 11:04]

4. Honours and Awards Act [Chapter 10:11]

5. Interception of Communications Act [Chapter 11:20] (No. 6 of 2007)

6. Prevention of Corruption Act [Chapter 9:16]

7. Presidential Pension and Retirement Benefits Act [Chapter 2:05]

8. Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) Act [Chapter 10:20]

9. Presidential Salary and Allowances Act [Chapter 2:06]

10. Radiation Protection Act [Chapter 15:15] (Act No. 5 of 2004)

11. Sovereign Wealth Fund Act [Chapter 22:20] (Act No. 7 of 2014)

12. Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission Act [Chapter 10:34] (No. 5 of 2022)

13. Zimbabwe National Security Council Act, 2023 (Act No. 1 of 2023)

This action signifies a significant consolidation of power within the presidency, raising questions and discussions about the implications of this shift in Zimbabwe’s governance structure. It remains to be seen how these changes will impact the enforcement and implementation of these laws.- Agencies

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...