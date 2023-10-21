S_exual harassment investigations for ZBC top bosses

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) is currently investigating allegations of sexual harassment involving senior managers within the organization.

Robson Mhandu, the Director for radio services, and Scott “DJ Scott” Matengambiri, the station manager of Power FM, have been suspended following accusations of demanding sexual favours from their subordinates.

In a statement released on Wednesday, ZBC confirmed that two reports of sexual harassment were received in September 2023. The broadcasting corporation has initiated investigations into these allegations and stated that disciplinary processes are underway. They assured stakeholders that the outcomes of the investigations will be communicated in due course.

Recordings and WhatsApp messages have emerged involving Robson Mhandu, known by his totem name “Shumba,” and a female employee who was seeking a transfer from Bulawayo to Harare. The evidence suggests Mhandu’s involvement in the alleged misconduct.

Scott, on the other hand, has been accused of pressuring a female subordinate to engage in oral sex as a condition for securing her job.

Regarding the sexual assault charges, ZBC has cleared Albert Chekayi, the news and current affairs director, and Effort Magoso, the news bulletins manager, stating that no such reports were ever recorded or received against them.

The corporation expressed concern over the allegations circulating on social media and emphasized that ZBC employees are expected to adhere to a code of conduct, with zero tolerance for sexual harassment in the workplace.

As the investigations proceed, ZBC aims to address the serious allegations of sexual harassment and ensure a safe and respectful working environment for its employees.

