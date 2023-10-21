Tragedy In Buhera As Lightning Kills 4

BUHERA-Four minors died after the burning roof of a thatched room they were sleeping in collapsed after being struck by lightning.

The incident happened around 2 am on Monday at Wadzenenga Village under Chief Nyashanu in Buhera. Neither of the minors was older than ten years old.

Manicaland Police Spokesperson Inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed the unfortunate incident to the Chipinge Times.

He said Evernice Takaedzwa (31) slept in the same room as her four children. She woke up to find her roof on fire after being struck by lightning.

She ran out of the house and called her neighbours to help her put out the fire. She left her children sleeping in the room.

Conrad Muchena (54) came. The roof collapsed before they took the children out. They attempted to put out the fire using water and sand to no avail.

Muchena gained entry into the room after knocking down some bricks and retrieved the bodies.

Buhera Magistrate Poterai Gwezhira waived postmortem………….Full story on www.masvingomirror.com

