Duo in soup over fraud

Spread the love

Last week, two provincial education officers from Mashonaland Central faced court charges for unlawfully claiming allowances from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

Smart Makarutsa, aged 52, and Aaron Gomba, also aged 52, made their appearance before Bindura Magistrate Samantha Dlamini, who granted them bail at US$200 each, setting their next court date for November 13.

The charges revolve around an alleged act of corruption in which the accused individuals orchestrated the improper disbursement of US$550 for travel and subsistence allowances.

According to the prosecution led by Carson Kundiona, Makarutsa and Gomba purportedly collaborated with their colleagues, Benny Muzurura and Lilian Mukorera, who remain at large. Together, they allegedly submitted falsified documents to the Ministry’s headquarters, seeking reimbursement.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...