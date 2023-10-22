Finance Ministry Says It’s Helping The Poor With Paltry $12 Monthly Payouts

The Zimbabwean Finance Ministry’s recent announcement of providing a mere $12 per month to impoverished citizens as part of the Emergency Social Cash Transfer (ESCT) program has come under intense scrutiny and criticism. The program, supposedly aimed at alleviating the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, is now being labeled as a mockery of poverty alleviation efforts.

The government’s media claims that 113,000 individuals in eight urban areas are benefiting from this program, which is administered through the Ministry of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare. While this may sound like a considerable number, the reality is grim.

Each beneficiary is receiving a paltry $12 per month, meant to cover at least four family members per household. To put this into perspective, $12 cannot even buy a single packet of mealie meal, a basic staple in Zimbabwean households. The amount is grossly inadequate to meet the most basic living expenses, especially considering the rising cost of living in the country.

Deputy Director of Family and Social Protection, Mr. Joseph Tirivavi, defended the program, stating that it targets vulnerable households, including those experiencing food scarcity, households with no able-bodied individuals aged 19 to 59, and those with chronically ill or disabled members. However, the $12 per month remains insufficient to make any meaningful impact on the lives of these households.

Critics argue that this initiative does not address the root causes of poverty and fails to provide any substantial relief to the vulnerable populations it claims to assist. With soaring inflation rates and economic challenges in Zimbabwe, the $12 monthly payout seems like a mere token gesture that falls far short of meeting the real needs of the people.

Zimbabweans are demanding better support from their government, and this revelation has sparked public outrage and calls for an immediate review of the ESCT program. Many believe that the Finance Ministry’s efforts to alleviate poverty are falling far short of what is necessary, leaving vulnerable citizens to struggle in dire economic conditions. The $12 monthly payout is now seen as a stark reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive and effective poverty alleviation measures in the country.

