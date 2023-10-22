Hichilema Mourns Former Zambia Speaker Of Parliament

By James Gwati- The President of Zambia. Hakainde Hichilema has sent his condolence Message to the Mwanamwambwa family following the death of that country’s former Speaker of the National Assembly, Amusaa Katunda Mwanamwambwa.

Hon. Amusaa Katunda Mwanamwambwa died in Lusaka at the weekend.

Said President Hichilema

We wish to express our profound sadness at the passing of the former Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Amusaa Katunda Mwanamwambwa, who died in Lusaka last night.

Our heartfelt prayers and thoughts are extended to his family, friends, and the people of Zambia in this time of sorrow.

May His Soul find eternal peace.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.

