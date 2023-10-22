Latest on Mohadi collapse

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Vice President Kembo Mohadi collapsed during his address at a Zanu-PF by-election campaign launch for the Gutu West constituency, where ruling party deputy youth secretary John Paradza is running.

The by-election is scheduled for November 11 and was postponed from August 23 following the death of candidate Christopher Mutonhori Rwodzi.

During the campaign event, Mohadi collapsed while on the podium and had to be airlifted to an undisclosed medical facility for treatment. Witnesses described how he asked for water and then fell to the ground. Zanu-PF officials and security personnel rushed to assist the Vice President, carrying him to a nearby vehicle before his evacuation by air.

Security agents reportedly ordered journalists covering the event to delete all pictures of Mohadi’s collapse. Some private media journalists were targeted by former Zanu-PF youth boss Tendai Chirau, who defended the actions as a way for the party to control its narrative.

Despite the commotion, Zanu-PF officials, including Secretary for Security Lovemore Matuke, played down the incident, suggesting it was due to sugar diabetes. John Paradza, the candidate for the Gutu West by-election, reassured the public that Vice President Mohadi was safe.

It’s worth noting that there have been previous reports of ill health among senior government officials in Zimbabwe, some of whom are beyond the retirement age. The incident raised concerns about the well-being of key political figures in the country.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...