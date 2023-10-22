Man Caught With 93 Snakes

-Villager Arrested for Allegedly Keeping 93 Snakes in Binga, Matabeleland North Province

There was shock in Binga, Matabeleland North province, under the jurisdiction of Chief Pashu, a local villager has been apprehended for reportedly harboring a collection of 93 snakes in his granary. Million Mukombwe, a 47-year-old resident of Kamativi, allegedly maintained a peculiar menagerie that included pythons and spotted bush snakes. Mukombwe’s justification for this unconventional act was to employ the snakes to combat rats, termites, and small insects that posed a threat to his garden.

The bizarre discovery came to light when law enforcement officers, acting on a tip-off, arrived at Mukombwe’s property with the suspicion that he was cultivating marijuana (mbanje) in his garden. Subsequently, they uncovered an astonishing 197 marijuana plants, each approximately 29 centimeters in length. Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the incident.

“Villagers are in shock after the arrest of one of them because he was domesticating snakes in his granary,” noted Inspector Banda, underlining the astonishment in the local community.

Million Mukombwe recently made an appearance at the Hwange Magistrates Court, where he was remanded out of custody until October 26 for the continuation of his trial. Inspector Banda issued a stern warning to the public against keeping species protected by the law, highlighting the potential dangers and legal consequences.

“I would like to warn members of the public to resist this tendency of hunting animals or species because it is against the law of our country, and it will also lead to some people being injured by the same species. Actions like this result in a lack of trust among members of the community because traditionally, it’s unusual to find a person keeping snakes. Let us also stop farming and selling weed because it is illegal in this country,” emphasized Inspector Banda.

The incident in Binga has left the local community bewildered and serves as a reminder of the importance of abiding by wildlife protection laws and respecting legal boundaries.

