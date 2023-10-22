Man collects 93 snakes, keeps them in granary

By A Correspondent- In a chilling incident that unfolded in Binga, Matabeleland North province, under Chief Pashu’s jurisdiction, a local villager has been apprehended for allegedly harboring 93 snakes in a granary.

The villager, Million Mukombwe, a 47-year-old resident of Kamativi, reportedly maintained a collection of snakes, including pythons and spotted push snakes, claiming that he kept them to control rats, termites, and small garden pests.

The alarming discovery was made when the police received a tip-off suggesting that Mukombwe was cultivating marijuana (mbanje) in his garden. During the investigation, authorities found 197 cannabis plants, approximately 29 centimeters in length. Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Glory Banda, confirmed the incident.

Inspector Banda stated that the local community was astonished by the arrest of one of its members for domesticating snakes within his granary.

The accused recently appeared before the Hwange Magistrates Court, where he was released on bail and is scheduled for a continuation of the trial on October 26. Inspector Banda issued a warning to the public, urging them to refrain from harboring species that are protected by law.

Inspector Banda also urged people to avoid engaging in the illegal farming and selling of marijuana, emphasizing that such activities are prohibited in the country and can lead to a breakdown of trust within the community, as it is traditionally uncommon to find individuals keeping snakes.

