Mine accident claims 4

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- On Friday, tragedy struck at Kangela Mine in Mashonaland West as four miners lost their lives due to a mine shaft collapse.

The police have officially confirmed the incident and reported that the bodies of the victims have already been recovered.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) released a statement regarding the incident, stating, “The ZRP confirms a mining accident that occurred at Kangela Mine, specifically in the D Troop area of Chikuti, Murereka, on October 20, 2023. Four individuals tragically lost their lives when the mine shaft they were working in collapsed. Local villagers played a crucial role in retrieving the bodies from the shaft, and they were subsequently transported to the Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital mortuary for postmortem examinations.”

This unfortunate incident follows closely on the heels of another mining accident, which occurred less than a month ago. In that incident, 10 illegal miners lost their lives when a shaft collapsed at the Bay Horse, a disused gold mine near Chegutu town.

Mine accidents are regrettably commonplace in Zimbabwe, as numerous individuals, often young men, put their lives at risk by delving into deep tunnels in search of valuable minerals. Many of these mining operations are conducted without proper authorization and employ basic tools like picks and shovels.

In the past, authorities have conducted raids to address these illegal mining activities. However, the Zanu PF-led government, recognizing the potential for revenue and political support from such activities, subsequently elevated these miners to the status of artisanal miners. Unfortunately, many continue to lose their lives without any compensation mechanisms in place.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...