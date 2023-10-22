Tshabangu to recall more CCC MPs

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) self-styled interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu has welcomed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s proclamation of 9 December as the by-election date for nine vacant constituencies.

The vacancies were created when Tshabangu wrote to the Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda on 03 October 2023, announcing that he had recalled 14 legislators, including proportional representation MPs – drawn mainly from Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, and Bulawayo provinces.

Tshabangu told News24 that they have already lined up candidates to replace those who were recalled.

“We already have candidates who will fill those positions and those people who initially earned the berths to represent CCC ahead of those we recalled. We recalled them because they were imposed on the electorate,” Tshabangu said.

Tshabangu is recognised by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) as the man in charge of CCC, therefore, the recalled candidates, if they intend to stand for re-election, will have to find an alternative name for their party or contest as independents.

Tshabangu also revealed that he will recall more CCC MPs, setting the stage for more by-elections.

Tshabangu said, “There’s a clarion call from the citizens nationwide, who say that the imposition of candidates was not only in Bulawayo and Matabeleland. As such, we will do relevant recalls as time goes on.”

The nomination court will sit on 07 November for the 09 December by-elections

