ZIMSEC Postpones Ordinary Level Exam Paper

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has rescheduled the November 2023 Ordinary Level Combined Science practical examination to the 29th of next month.

ZIMSEC spokesperson Ms Nicky Dhlamini confirmed the development, saying it has been necessitated by the need to allow for the distribution of materials to all centres in line with new security measures to curb malpractices.

The paper was supposed to be written on the 19th of this month.-ZBC News

