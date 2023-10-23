FAZ Leader’s Family Struck By Lightning Just After Rigging Elections for Mnangagwa

Spread the love

THE FOREVER Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) leader Kudakwashe Munsaka has suffered a tragic loss as three of his close relatives were struck by lightning during heavy rains last Tuesday in Binga, Matabeleland North. The incident occurred just two months after a violent election marked by alleged vote rigging and widespread violence, in which FAZ was reportedly involved.

FAZ, an affiliate group of Zanu PF with purported links to the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), gained prominence during the controversial August 23 and 24 harmonized elections, where it was accused of being at the center of alleged election malpractice.

The recent heavy rains and strong winds wreaked havoc across the country, causing damage to infrastructure and displacing families. The Civil Protection Unit launched an appeal for donations to aid those affected by the disaster.

In the tragic incident in Binga, lightning struck a thatched hut, claiming the lives of Kudakwashe Munsaka’s aunt, Belitha Munkuli (79), and her two grandchildren, Meekness Munkuli (11) and Accept Bulemu (5), as well as a neighbor, Rudo Muzamba. Despite attempts to rescue them, the locked door prevented their escape, bringing the death toll to four.

This unfortunate event has left the Binga community in shock, and Munsaka expressed the family’s pain and noted that he had provided coffins and food for the mourners.

The leader of FAZ, which played a prominent role in the disputed elections, has faced accusations of wrongdoing, including intimidating suspected opposition supporters. It has been seen as a parallel structure within Zanu PF, believed to be controlled by the CIO, according to insiders in the party.

Zimbabwe, being one of the world’s most lightning-prone countries, often witnesses lightning-related fatalities and injuries, primarily in rural areas. The tragic incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the nation amidst political tensions and natural disasters.- Agencies

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...