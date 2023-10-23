Mnangagwa’s Power Slips Away Amid CCC Recalls

By Farai D Hove | Emmerson Mnangagwa, the leader of the ZANU PF party and the assumed President of Zimbabwe, is facing a severe erosion of his political power as a result of the recalls of CCC (Citizens’ Coalition for Change) legislators. These recalls have effectively begun to strip him of his authority, prompting concerns about his legitimacy.

The seat of any government’s public respect and authority is its parliament, and the recalls of CCC legislators have proven detrimental to Mnangagwa’s grip on power. The controversial 2023 elections, marred by allegations of rigging, cast a shadow over his presidency. The subsequent recalls of CCC members from parliament further underline the fragility of his position.

Despite claims published by Mnangagwa’s media, celebrating his leadership and proclamations of by-election dates, there is growing skepticism about the motives behind these actions. Mr. George Charamba, Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, has defended these proclamations as constitutionally mandated rather than politically motivated. However, the opposition has accused the government of being behind the recalls, casting doubt on the government’s intentions.

Charamba argues that the recalls are triggered by the Speaker of Parliament, following the removal of legislators by their respective parties. Once this process is initiated, the President is bound by the country’s laws and the Constitution to proclaim by-elections within a specific timeframe. Charamba insists that this process is devoid of political discretion.

Furthermore, Charamba emphasizes that Zimbabwe’s laws do not compel the presence of opposition legislators as a constitutional issue. The absence of opposition members is a matter of volition, and continued absenteeism can lead to a legislator being deemed no longer in their position according to Parliament’s Standing Rules and Orders.

The crux of the matter is that participation in the electoral process is voluntary in Zimbabwe, and the government’s laws do not compel anyone to participate, be it as a voter or a candidate. Charamba dismisses the idea that the non-participation of CCC will create a constitutional crisis, asserting that the country’s laws are indifferent to such decisions.

In the event that the CCC decides to boycott the December by-elections, willing political parties will continue to participate, and the winner will be declared, Charamba states.

While Mnangagwa’s camp argues that these actions are a matter of adhering to the constitution, critics view the recalls as a strategic move to undermine the opposition and tighten the President’s grip on power. As the recalls continue, the situation in Zimbabwe remains tense, and the erosion of political legitimacy remains a subject of national concern.

