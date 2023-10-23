Ngarivhume Appeals For Solidarity As Persecution Continues
23 October 2023
COURT UPDATE- JACOB NGARIVHUME
Transform Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume will be appearing in court on Tuesday 24 October at the High Court in Harare sitting at 0930hrs. He is appealing a 4 year conviction on charges of inciting public violence.
We stand in solidarity with our President in his fight against state corruption.
We extend our invitation to you our MEDIA PRACTITIONERS to grace the courtroom and give coverage to this momentous event,
Your presence will be greately appreciated.
Transform Zimbabwe