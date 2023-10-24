I Have No Reason To Hate Nelson Chamisa – Zivhu

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Unpredictable politician Killer Zivhu has claimed he does not support CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa.

At the same time Zivhu expresses fervent adoration for the CCC leader.

Writing on X, Zivhu called for dialogue to resolve the deepening political quagmire.

Below is Zivhu’s statement :

Comrades don’t be misguided, i don’t support Chamisa, but I don’t hate him, i don’t support one party state , our democracy is young for a one party state, we want a strong opposition Party in parliament, but not opposition government, they are still young and controlled.

Those calling Chamisa to lead demonstrations, you are mad Monkeys, with more than 40k soldiers, 25k police and other security departments, you want him to lead people where, our problems as a Nation needs dialogue, which includes all stake holders, with the popular Chamisa.

Chamisa is the opposition , no need for negotiation , Biti, Sikhala, Ncube, Mwonzora, Khupe, Mangoma and many more, they tried and failed, if they want the name CCC let them take, just come out with a constitution that protects your Party from vultures and rename your party.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...