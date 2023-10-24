Mnangagwa Continues To Haunt Matabeleland Residents

Spread the love

Section 59 of the Zimbabwean constitution grants every citizen the right to peacefully demonstrate and present petitions. Protesting or demonstrating in a democracy is not a crime.

The people of the Matabeleland have experienced an ongoing, systematic, and deliberate attack by the Harare regime, which includes the recent illegal recalls of their elected officials. Yet, once again, these individuals have been denied their rights to demonstrate and present their petition to the Minister of State and Devolution concerning the illegal recalls. Why does the Harare regime persist in persecuting, isolating, and harassing the people of Matabeleland?

ProtectZimbabweanRights

CCC

