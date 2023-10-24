Ngarivhume Appeals For Solidarity

COURT UPDATE- JACOB NGARIVHUME

Transform Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume will be appearing in court on Tuesday 24 October at the High Court in Harare sitting at 0930hrs. He is appealing a 4 year conviction on charges of inciting public violence.

We stand in solidarity with our President in his fight against state corruption.

We extend our invitation to you our MEDIA PRACTITIONERS to grace the courtroom and give coverage to this momentous event,

Your presence will be greately appreciated.

Transform Zimbabwe

