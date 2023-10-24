Soccer Legend Caught With Mbanje?

Legendary former Warriors and Dynamos goalkeeper Gift Muzadzi is in court for allegedly planting marijuana in his garden.

Umbro, as Muzadzi is affectionately-known in the blue half of the capital, was asked not to plead when he appeared before magistrate Yeukai Dzuda yesterday.

Muzadzi is being accused of violating the Dangerous Drugs Act.

The court head that Police acted on a tip off and went to Muzadzi’s Good Hope house in May this year and found cannabis plants in his garden.

The court also heard that Muzadzi’s wife Mendy Mhene confirmed to the Police that the plants belonged to the former Warriors goalkeeper, who admitted the same when quized by the law enforcement agents.

Muzadzi was released on ZW$ 50 000 bail.- Soccer24 News

