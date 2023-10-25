Axe wielding soldier, tuckshop robber nabbed

By A Correspondent- A 29-year-old soldier has been imprisoned for a tuckshop robbery in Plumtree, Matebeleland South province, during which he entered the premises brandishing an axe.

Ezra Ncube was sentenced to two years in prison by Magistrate Joshua Nembaware on Monday. Nembaware conditionally suspended one year of the sentence.

According to prosecutor Anorld Mudekunye, on October 10, Ncube was seated on the veranda of a tuckshop with Patience Hedebe (30) and her colleague. Ncube, armed with an axe, abruptly entered the tuckshop and made off with US$40 and ZAR668, all the while threatening to harm Hedebe with the axe. Subsequently, a police report was filed, leading to Ncube’s apprehension.

