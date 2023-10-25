BREAKING: Mwonzora’s Musarurwa Imprisoned 4 Months For Assault

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | The MDC T’s Deputy National Chairperson Yvonne Musarurwa has been slapped with a four month jail term for assault.

Musarurwa exactly 2 years ago led the assault of the the Mwonzora rival Thokozani Khupe’s security aide, Kudzanai Mashumba during a press conference at the Media Centre.

An announcement to fire Mwonzora was being read out at the time when Musarurwa stormed into the press conference to disrupt and get Mashumba assaulted.

The man was floored and beaten to the palp, as ZimEye exposed back then.

2 years later she and her male aide have been convicted of assault.

Musarurwa will now be jailed for 4 months which is suspended if she pays a fine pf USD100.- ZimEye

Violence breaks out @OurMDCT press conference youth leader Musarurwa fights Mashumba in front of cameras. @bbmhlanga pic.twitter.com/dKC92n8K1j — HStvNews (@HStvNews) October 21, 2021

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...