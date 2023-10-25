Car stealing cop nabbed

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A Beitbridge policeman and an accomplice have been arrested on allegations of car theft after they were found in a bush with a South African registered car which they failed to account for.

Lane Farai Chidhakwa (36), who is based at Makhadho Police base was arrested together with Vincent Luwizhi (29) of Mabvuku in Harare.

Chidhakwa was apparently providing escort while Luwizhi drove the vehicle, suspected to have been stolen in in the neighbouring country, when they were nabbed by officers deployed to curb cross-border crime after the suspects evaded a security road block at Makhado, 80 kilometres west of Beitbridge.

According to the crime docket CR 10/10/23, the two face a charge of stealing the vehicle and another of smuggling after they evaded authorities at Beitbridge.

They are expected in court today….more to follow

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...