Four Women Caught With Mbanje

MASVINGO-Magistrate Ivy Jaona has sentenced four women to a year each in jail for illegal possession of 45 twists of dagga valued at US$32.

Magistrate Jaona commuted the sentence of Pauline Makosi (41), Resta Rutoro (37), Alerta Svonono (26) and Memory Svonono (30) to 280 hours of community service each at Coronation Centre in Masvingo rural.

The four were arrested on October 9, 2023, at their bottle store at Manyama Business Centre after Police officers carrying operation ‘No to drugs and substances abuse’ received a tip-off…

