Free Ngarivhume

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume’s appeal against conviction and sentence has been postponed to November 14.

Ngarivhume was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

Ngarivhume’s lawyer Professor Lovemore Madhuku argues the sentence was passed in error.

See Transform Zimbabwe statement below…

COURT UPDATE- JACOB NGARIVHUME

Transform Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume’s appeal against both sentence and conviction was heard this morning at the High Court in Harare.

Ngarivhume’s lawyer Prof Lovemore Madhuku argued that the Magistrate Faresi Chakanyuka erred and misdirected herself when she sentenced Ngarivhume to an effective 3 years in prison. He wants the conviction to be squashed.

The state however, as expected, sent in a new counsel who was not prepared for the matter to proceed and therefore asked for more time to prepare and submit their heads of arguments.

Justice Benjamin Chikowore then postponed the matter to 14 November 2023.

We maintain that our leader is innocent and the state is playing delaying tactics. He is a political prisoner who must be released immediately.

We would like to thank everyone who took their time to attend court and stand in solidarity with our leader.

Thank you for your continued support and hope to see you again on the 14th November.

TZ Communications

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...