The Women Corporate Directors Network (WCDN), an affiliate of the prestigious Institute of Corporate Directors Zimbabwe, today announced that they will honour Zimbabwe’s 50 most influential women on October 26, 2023, at an awards ceremony in Harare.

WCDN chairman Lucy Marowa said, “Recognising the country’s most influential women is a huge milestone towards promoting professional development, leadership, philanthropy and impact among and beyond Zimbabwean women as we walk together towards our shared vision of becoming an upper middle-income society by the year 2030.”

Key stakeholders from the Government, large and listed companies, Non-Governmental Organisations, Small to Medium Enterprises and Community Development Champions are expected at the important event, Marowa added.

This year’s awards ceremony is being held under the theme GRIT – Gumption, Resilience, Integrity, Tenacity.

To gain this momentous recognition – “50 Most Influential Women in Zimbabwe”, a person must possess a high standard of the following qualities;

– A woman who has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities in her area of influence

– A champion of perseverance against all odds in pursuit of greatness

– An exceptional record in adhering to best corporate governance practices

Be a beacon of innovation and tenacity in your sphere of influence.

WCDN is an associate of the Institute of Corporate Directors Zimbabwe (ICDZ) and is affiliated with the Institute of Corporate Directors, a global network of Director Institutes with thousands of members across the world.

