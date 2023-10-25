Zim Expert Lands Top Medical Job In United States

Dr. Victor Moyo has been appointed as the Chief Medical Officer at Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a US-based clinical-stage Biopharmaceutical Company.

Dr. Moyo brings with him extensive experience as a physician, researcher, and drug developer in the pharmaceutical industry.

He has held various senior leadership positions, overseeing clinical development plans, IND filings, NDA filings, and post-market development plans. Notably, he has worked on programs such as Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer, epoetin alpha trial in myelodysplastic syndrome, and the Doxil® trial in advanced ovarian cancer.

Dr. Steven Fruchtman, President and CEO of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, expressed confidence in Dr. Moyo’s capabilities and welcomed him as an integral member of the team.

Dr. Moyo’s expertise is expected to be instrumental in advancing the clinical plans and regulatory strategies for the company’s novel cell pathway inhibitors for oncology, narazaciclib, and rigosertib.

Dr. Moyo is a named inventor on numerous granted patents and patent applications. He earned his M.D. from the University of Zimbabwe and completed his medical training in the United States, including an internship and residency in Internal Medicine at the George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences and a fellowship in Hematology and Oncology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr. Moyo expressed his pleasure in accepting the role of Chief Medical Officer at Onconova. He highlighted the potential of Onconova’s product pipeline, especially narazaciclib, and its promise in addressing unmet medical needs in various cancer indications. He looks forward to collaborating with his colleagues and clinical partners to bring narazaciclib and rigosertib to patients with cancer.

This appointment showcases the achievements of professionals from the country on the international stage.

