Auxillia Mnangagwa London Hotel Booking With A Mystery Male Employee

As ZimEye prepares to offload details of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s expensive London hotel booking, ZANU PF members have launched attacks agaist the news network saying the investigation is unwarranted. As an update is in the prepare, below is a response by one ZANU PF supporter following the embassy announcement on Auxillia’s controversial trip to London where she is set to blow USD3million on a sadza cooking competition involving 10 contestants she is flying to Zimbabwe with and on whom she will be the judge inside the London embassy building. She is currently booked with an expensive London hotel that charges GBP1,000 per day, and a senior married male embassy employee is joining her in the posh building where she will be without her husband, the despot Mnangagwa.

By Own Correspondent | In a Sunday (last week) development, a UK based ZANU PF official, Dr. Masimba Mavaza, has responded to allegations of threatening journalist Simba Chikanza over a story related to the First Lady’s upcoming visit to London.

Dr. Mavaza’s full response is as follows:

“The program to which the First Lady of Zimbabwe was invited to attend was not organized by herself.

“The First Lady was invited by His Excellency, the Ambassador of Zimbabwe. The program is being arranged and organized by the embassy.

“The trip is being financed from private sources. The First Lady has not accepted the invitation yet, and it is mischievous to say that she invited herself to a program.

“Furthermore, the First Lady has a very busy schedule, and she has no time to respond to speculation. The First Lady’s team is not more than five people, so the fifty people talked about is just an imagination.

“The cooking competition puts the Zimbabwean culture on the world map, and it will be a great honour to have the First Lady promoting our culture through food. Hukama igasva. If you know, you know. I have not threatened Simba, but simply requested to meet him in a peaceful, brotherly, and friendly manner. Please put the record straight.”

