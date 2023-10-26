Firearm holders urged to surrender arms

POLICE yesterday urged all illegal firearm and ammunition holders to “voluntarily” surrender the weapons under the presidential amnesty.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi, said individuals and companies with unregistered or smuggled firearms should make use of the presidential amnesty to regularise the possession of the weapons.

“The public and relevant institutions are reminded and urged to go to nearest police stations and formally surrender all firearms,” Nyathi said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa in August last year declared an amnesty on all illegal firearm holders to voluntarily surrender them to their nearest police stations with no questions asked.

The amnesty followed a spike in armed robberies and other offences involving the use of firearms throughout the country.

“No criminal charges will be preferred against anyone who voluntarily surrenders a firearm or ammunition during this period. The public is therefore urged to take advantage of this amnesty and regularize possession of firearms in terms of the Firearms Act, Chapter 10:09,” Nyathi said.

In last year’s amnesty exercise, 580 firearms and 260 ammunition were surrendered to the police.

