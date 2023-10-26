Harare Woman Fined for Illegally Selling Medicines

HARARE – A local woman has been fined US$100 for illegally selling medicines intended for diabetic patients. Grace Tagwireyi, 35, stood before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda yesterday, facing charges of selling complementary medicines without the approval of the Medical Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ).

Tagwireyi admitted to the charges, pleading guilty.

The Medical Control Authority was represented in court by its inspector, Arnold Kunaka.

Prosecutor Ms. Nomsa Kangara provided details to the court regarding the incident. She stated that on October 4, MCAZ was alerted to Tagwireyi’s activities, where she was found advertising and distributing phytomed diabetes medicine.

On the same day, at approximately 1:14 pm, Inspector Kunaka, accompanied by Constable Samaneka from the Zimbabwe Republic Police, paid a visit to Tagwireyi’s shop located at Boka House on Robson Manyika Avenue in Harare. Upon inspection, they found her in possession of complementary medicines, specifically the phytomed Khoisan Herbal Product. Further interrogation revealed that Tagwireyi did not have the necessary permissions to sell such medicines.

The authorities confiscated 14 one-litre bottles of the phytomed Khoisan herbal product from her shop. Investigations are ongoing to determine if there are any additional illegal operations connected to this case.

