Is Mutsvangwa Keen To Speak For CCC?

Spread the love

ZANU PF PRESS BRIEF BY NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON CHRIS MUTSVANGWA

Live@ ZANU PF HQ Home of the people’s revolution

National Spokesperson Hon Senator Chris Mutsvangwa

The President had a busy day today given that it was a day for Cabinet. Tomorrow we shall be having Central Committee Meeting.

The time we spent deliberating on issues means we take serious our issues, we are the most organised Party. We were mainly deliberating on the administrative aspects of the conference. We are not like CCC who are disorganised and boss about being disorganised. They say we want to be invisible because we fear security personnel but security personnel are not the voters. Why are you scared to face the people it’s because you are a power grabber, he grabbed power from Tsvangirai in Buhera.

CCC takes instructions from the West unfortunately the West do not tell him how to organise a Party. He comes through emissaries to the President wanting to strike a deal in the absence of CCC leadership. This is not what ZANU PF does, we are an organised Party. We always looking forward never backwards.

Elections are over we are now focusing on governance. As we enter the summer cropping season we are now focusing on how to counter the Cyclone El Nino. Our focus in Gweru will be how to deliver better life for our people. Our delegates who will be over 3000 comes from different generations. The wapusa wapusa party can not go to court because they don’t have a document to authenticate themselves. Chamisa and Tshabangu are from the same Party and they all claim similar rights to the Party because it’s a wapusa wapusa party.

Our message resonates with the electorate. We believe as we go into 2028 more and more people will drift towards ZANU PF as we will be pushing our rural industrialisation program. We have top 6 Lithium billionaires in Zimbabwe working. ZANU PF is developing cities the CCC is only obsessed with going to State House.

The CCC always see toxicity in the country but if the situation is like that in Zimbabwe then why are investors flocking our country. Investors are coming in the country because they are seeing what the President is doing in terms of attracting investment. Delegates in Gweru will be appraised of what the President is doing around issues of development and investment promotion. The issue of drugs was also discussed.

The CCC can not accept result of an election where they would have lost. They only accept results where they win. American money is supported by Saudi Arabia. If Saudi Arabia refuses America will be chocked like what is happening now.

All the US dollars we are seeing now are new because we are selling our gold. Our young men who are digging gold are bringing in US dollars. These dollars are our money because America stopped giving us money from the time they imposed sanctions here. So all the US dollars we see is earned by Zimbabwe not donations. We are digging money here in Zimbabwe. We are a people centered Party we care for the welfare of our people.

The EU now recognise that ZIMBABWE has resources and they can not afford to ignore our resources. We have intelligent and alert people who see what is happening in the economy.

Tomorrow is Antisanction Day, people will be marching to Africa Unity Square. There was unison in terms of how African leaders are calling for the West to lift sanctions on Zimbabwe an issues which is disturbing the West. The EU wants democracy but they don’t want the same to happen in CCC. If they want democracy they should first teach CCC democracy 101. Chamisa was not elected in his Party.

We also discussed the issue of Israel and Palestine. The people of Palestine continue to be bombarded. We condemn what Israel is doing to Palestinians for supporting a political Party Hamas which is always winning elections. It is not right for the West to support Israel who is literally carrying out a genocide on the people of Palestine. Why can’t Israel be generous enough to let them enjoy their freedom instead of living under apartheid.

Our President is working hard at local and international level to make sure the people of Zimbabwe live a better life. We want to ensure that our economy creates more opportunities for our people. Recently the IMF revised upward growth rate for Zimbabwe. Our President never tires in his quest to deliver prosperity for the people of Zimbabwe.

Now we want to protect Biti and Welshman against Chamisa by denying his overtures to strike a deal with President Mnangagwa. I am told Tshabangu and Welshman are very close. Gonzo naChinyai zvatosvorana. We are not bothered we will continue with our developmental programs.

ZIM1

NyikaInovakwaNeVeneVayo

IlizweLakhiwaNgabanikaziBalo

Education5.0

Distributed by

ZANU PF Headquarters:: INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY DEPARTMENT

Follow us:

Website: www.zanupf.org.zw

Facebook: ZANU PF PARTY

X: @ZANUPF_Official

TikTok: @zanu.pf.official

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...