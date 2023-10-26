Kamambo Seeks Suspension Of Zim Football

Ousted Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Felton Kamambo has written to FIFA seeking another suspension on Zimbabwe by the world governing body, citing the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC)’s reluctance to withdrew charges on him as per agreement.

Before the suspension imposed on Zimbabwe for third party interference was lifted on July 10, FIFA, the SRC and the ousted Kamambo-led administration agreed that the country’s sports regulatory body. – Soccer24 News

