Man Steals Railway Bars

Harare Man Receives 10-Year Sentence for Stealing Railway Line Bars.

HARARE – A Harare resident has been handed a stringent 10-year jail sentence by Magistrate Mrs. Evelyn Mashavakure after being found guilty of stealing components from the railway line.

Prosecutor Mrs. Belinda Chimuka presented the details in court, stating that on September 14, 2023, loss control officers from the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) were carrying out standard patrols along the NRZ railway tracks.

The officers, during their patrol, observed two individuals, including the accused, Muzika, tampering with the railway infrastructure between beats 3 and 4. As the officers approached, one of the culprits managed to escape, leaving Muzika behind. Despite Muzika’s attempts to resist and then flee, he was apprehended after the loss control officers called for backup.

Upon inspection, it was discovered that Muzika had removed vital railway components, including the stretcher bar, point lever, and coach screw. The stolen items, valued at USD$180, were recovered and presented as evidence in court.

The stringent sentence aims to send a clear message about the severity of such crimes, given the potential danger and disruption to railway services. The search for Muzika’s accomplice is still ongoing.

