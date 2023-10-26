Mnangagwa Cries For Removal Of Sanctions While Tormenting Opposition

Spread the love

Source : Zanu PF

OPENING REMARKS BY HIS EXCELLENCY PRESIDENT AND ZANU PF FIRST SECRETARY E.D MNANGAGWA AT THE ZANU PF 373rd ORDINARY SESSION OF THE POLITBURO

Live at ZANUPF HQ

President Cde ED Mnangagwa.

I welcome you to the 373rd Politburo which marks the official opening of our conference to be held in Gweru on Friday.

We congratulate the outgoing campaign teams from all provinces for a job well done. For the upcoming by elections we expect to win resoundingly. In the upcoming conference we expect members to adhere to the party constitution, all head of departments should submit their reports by year end. This year’s theme for the conference will be, Towards vision 2030 through Industrialisation and Modenization. President Cde ED Mnangagwa.

We must desist from entertaining those who push the interests of foreigners in our country. The summer cropping season is upon us lest prepare the land across all communities. I assure early distribution if inputs to farmers. I urge the party to keep communities informed on Government programs. On the international side, Zimbabwe is being supported on the removal of illegal sanctions, they must go and go now. We shall remain guided by the fact that Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to none. We shall remain independent and proud Zimbabweans. Leaving no one and no place behind we shall ensure that our communities are driven out of vulnerability and hunger.

In conclusion we remain on an inseparable course to leave many of our people under poverty in prosperity. Our revolutionary development is irreversible, and success is certain.

ZIM1

NyikaInovakwaNeVeneVayo

IlizweLakhiwaNgabanikaziBalo

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...