“Tshabangu’s actions illegal”: CCC

CCC has reiterated that Sengezo Tshabangu’s activities are illegal and that Parliament and the Minister of Local Government should disregard them, reported CITE.

This comes after Tshabangu wrote a letter to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) submitting a list of what he said were the designated officials authorised to countersign papers for the party’s approved candidates for the upcoming by-elections.

By-elections will be held on 09 December 2023 after Tshabangu recalled 15 CCC members of the National Assembly, 09 senators and 17 Councillors.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkhwananzi said Tshabangu is not authorised to act on behalf of the party and that his activities are illegal. Said Mkwananzi:

As we have stated, Tshabangu’s activities are an ongoing act of criminality and illegality, thus all there is, and we continue to advise the speaker of Parliament to disregard Tshabangu and all the things that he is doing, they are not part and parcel of CCC. The signing thing is neither here nor there, what is there is that Tshabangu is not the person that is supposed to sign. We have got people that were signing for our candidates in the election. We will communicate in due course. According to a letter dated 23 October 2023 addressed to ZEC’s Chief Elections Officer, Tshabangu, Mbuso Siso, and Jabulani Ncube are the CCC officials designated to countersign nomination papers for the party’s candidates.

