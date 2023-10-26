Zimsec Exam Fraud

Eight Arrested in Zimsec Examination Fraud Scandal, Including a 52-Year-Old Impersonator.

HARARE – The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) announced the arrest of eight individuals, including a 52-year-old man, in connection with various fraudulent activities related to examinations. Among the allegations is an attempt by one suspect to impersonate an exam candidate.

Zimsec clarified in a statement that no candidate has had pre-access to the 2023 examination papers. However, arrests ensued after a suspect was found circulating a fake Mathematics paper, leading to the apprehension of a Midlands State University student and an Ordinary Level student from Emmanuel Centre of Excellence in Harare.

Cole Mutandwa, from Kuwadzana, was detained for advertising and selling counterfeit Zimsec papers. Upon questioning, he implicated Paddington Nhedza, a university student, as his source. Nhedza, in turn, linked the fraud to Alishah Mangisi, a student in Harare, who claimed to have sourced the fake paper from a WhatsApp group for models. Both Mutandwa and Nhedza have since faced court proceedings.

In a shocking twist, George Bukuta, 52, was caught attempting to impersonate Shadreck Mutsau, a younger examination candidate. He confessed to being paid for this scheme. Meanwhile, Simbarashe Chifura was reported for trying to smuggle an exam answer sheet from the examination room, leading to the arrest of an accomplice, Patrick Zhanje.

Zimsec praised the vigilance of educators and exam administrators in maintaining the integrity of the nation’s examination system. Investigations continue, with Zimsec ensuring that strict measures are in place to prevent further breaches.

The examination body remains committed to upholding the standards of the national education system and has called for continued vigilance from all stakeholders.

