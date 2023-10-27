Chamisa Throws Tshabangu Under The Bus

By- The leader of the country’s main opposition CCC, Citizens Nelson Chamisa, has disowned the party rebel, Sengezo Tshabangu, and said he is working for Zanu PF.

Speaking in an interview that was released on Wednesday, Chamisa claimed that Tshabangu was not a member of the CCC.

Chamisa also revealed that CCC will not participate in the upcoming 09 December by-election, saying the recalls of the party’s MPs and councillors which were initiated by Tshabangu and triggered the by-elections were criminally conducted. Said Chamisa:

I have told you that. I’m sick and tired of commenting about ZANU or FAZ. I’m not a member of ZANU. I’m not a member of FAZ.

I’m sure if you want a proper comment about those people, that name – the moment you mentioned it, you remind me that I’m talking to the wrong person because you see Tshabangu or Twabam guy is not a CCC member, he belongs elsewhere. He is being imposed on the CCC to particularly achieve certain ends.

Chamisa said ZANU PF was complicit in the recalls in order to distract CCC from its call for fresh elections following the disputed 23 and 24 August Harmonised Elections. He said:

(ZANU PF) knows that we defeated them in the election. They want us to focus internally and not focus on the issue.

They want us to take our eyes off the need for a proper election and focus on these stupid and useless by-elections that have been created unlawfully, criminally and unconstitutionally and we will not waste our time on unconstitutional things.

The fact that we have a Speaker who chooses to act not just in error but on the basis of a crime, a ZEC that chooses to act on the basis of a crime and a ‘president’ of a country who chooses to act on the basis of a crime makes it a criminal syndicate. Zimbabwe has become a big crime scene when it comes to tearing apart the constitution of the land.

Chamisa insisted that CCC will not field candidates to participate in the by-elections. He said:

We don’t participate in crime. It would be a different ball game had this position or these vacancies been created by a proper case of law and the course of law.

You can’t choose to criminally produce and impose a fraudster, (have) a bogus recall, which is not from CCC.

VaChamisa Vonanika Sengezo Tshabangu Paruware

