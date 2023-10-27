Corruption Is Biggest Sanction Hurting Citizens

ANTI-CORRUPTION DAY: Corruption is the biggest sanction on the people of Zimbabwe. Tomorrow, we will share how corruption has affected the lives of the people of Zimbabwe.

We urge you to join us in exposing corrupt activities in Zimbabwe by sharing how corruption has affected you, your family, your business, and, most importantly, your country.

If you have any evidence, please share it. Remember to use the hashtag #AntiCorruptionDay. #Share #Repost

