Fix Perennial Water Shortages And Help Contain Cholera Outbreak, Zlhr Challenges Murambinda Local Board

By A Correspondent| Human rights lawyers have asked authorities at Murambinda Local Board to help fix the perennial water shortages and improve the provision of sanitation services to help contain the cholera outbreak that has spread to other parts of the country.

In a letter written to the Chairperson of Murambinda Local Board in Buhera District in Manicaland province, Tatenda Sigauke and Peggy Tavagadza of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), said their clients, who are residents of Murambinda and are members of Buhera Residents Network Trust, were peeved by the perennial water supply problems and poor sanitation services in Murambinda.

Sigauke and Tavagadza said while they appreciate that the Murambinda Local Board is managing a transitional phase from its previous status of being a Growth Point, the need to ensure good service delivery remains paramount.

The human rights lawyers registered their concern over the non-collection of refuse particularly at Murambinda bus terminus and the non-availability of reliable water supplies in Murambinda.

Sigauke and Tavagadza challenged Murambinda Local Board to immediately attend to the provision of reliable water supplies and to improve sanitation in the area so as to ensure that residents can enjoy their right to safe, clean and potable water as guaranteed in section 77 of the Constitution as well as an environment that is not harmful to their health and well-being as provided in section 73 of the Constitution.

The lawyers asked Murambinda Local Board to provide residents with information on the concerns of poor service delivery, which they highlighted above and the interventions which the local authority is making to ensure efficient service delivery through the provision of safe, clean and potable water and regular refuse collection.

