Man Rapes Own Daughter

IN a heart-rending incident, a 16-year-old girl from Mathabiswana Village in Insuza area, Matabeleland North province was allegedly turned into a sex slave by her biological father who allegedly had anal sex with her on three separate occasions.

The matter came to light when the girl and her mother went to church where a pastor told the mother that the Holy Spirit had revealed to him that there was something that was bothering her daughter.

This was heard when the alleged rapist dad who cannot be named to protect the minor girl appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Collet Ncube facing three counts of rape.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 7 November.

Allegations against the suspect are that on an unknown date but sometime in April this year, he called his daughter to his bedroom.

When she got there he started accusing her of having a boyfriend before he assaulted her with a rope several times all over her body.

In the process he then forced her daughter to bend over before he removed her clothes and allegedly had anal sex with her.

After the act, he threatened her not to disclose the matter to her mother and he left her in his bedroom dressing up and she later followed him to the kitchen.

It is reported that sometime in August, the accused again called his daughter to his bedroom where he started punching her with fists for no apparent reason. He then removed her clothes and forced her to bend down and allegedly had anal sex with her.

It is further reported that sometime in October the accused used the same modus operandi, when he again sexually abused his daughter in his bedroom.

The matter came to light on 15 October, when the girl and her mother went to church and the pastor told the mother that the Holy Spirit had revealed to him that there was something that was bothering her daughter.

The victim’s mother then interrogated her and that is when she opened up and told her that her father had anal sex with her on three different occasions.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the accused and the victim was referred to St Luke’s hospital for medical examination.-state media

