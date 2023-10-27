Mnangagwa Vows To Defeat Sanctions

WHILE Zimbabwe has been reeling under illegal economic sanctions for the past 23 years, the Second Republic has come up with sanctions-busting measures to grow the economy and improve people’s livelihoods.

The United States of America and its Western allies imposed illegal economic sanctions to push a regime change agenda in Zimbabwe, threatened by the potential that the country showed in various sectors of the economy, particularly in agriculture and mining.

For the past 23 years, foreigners tried all tricks in the book including hiding behind opposition political parties, but they have failed to cripple the country’s economy owing to robust sanctions-busting measures put in place by the Second Republic.

“President Emmerson Mnangagwa took 9 months to build a dam which has transformed people’s lives despite the country being under sanctions. Muchekeranwa Dam, which has several hectares of land has become a green belt. Chivhu dam was completed, and 160 hectares of land is under irrigation, Rwenya Bridge has been completed despite the country being under sanctions. This shows how serious the Second Republic is in terms of improving people’s lives. Investors have come on board to look at the Manhize steel plant, very soon we will be getting steel,” said Mash East Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Apolonia Munzverengwi.

The fight against sanctions requires a holistic approach, including harnessing the youth dividend through innovation and technology.

With the illegal embargo being felt across the economy, the tourism industry has shown its resilience through a robust expansion drive.

Gohori Resort director, Mr Bernard Kasekete said, “We had sanctions for a very long time and our President called business people to take charge of their destiny through participating in growing the national cake. This has pushed us to work hard and ensure that we continue to improve our facilities despite the existence of illegal economic sanctions.”

Zimbabwe has registered sustained economic growth for the past three years, proof that the country is winning the war against sanctions.

In the past six years, Zimbabwe has registered huge investment flows including the mining sector where companies such as Sabi Star and Prospect Resources have ventured into lithium extraction, while local construction companies such as Fossil Contracting and Bitumen have taken the lead in road rehabilitation and infrastructure development.

The National Development Strategy One economic blueprint is anchored by 14 clusters whose objectives are to realise national development and improve lives, despite limitations such as sanctions.

