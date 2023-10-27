Suspected teen rapist bashed to death

By A Correspondent- A Plumtree boy (15) died after he was bashed by three suspects as punishment for allegedly raping a teenage girl.

The boy was severely assaulted and later complained of hunger before his death.

The matter came to light at the Plumtree Magistrates Courts on Wednesday where Ishel Nkiwane, Angel Gugulethu Sidusi and another 15-year-old girl who cannot be named for ethical reasons appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

The trio was appearing in court for routine remand and Nembaware remanded them out of custody to January 16 next year.

Prosecutor Voster Makuwerere alleged that on June 27, the boy entered the victim’s room and raped her.

He reportedly fled from the scene but was identified by neighbours who teamed up and effected a citizen’s arrest.

The trio reportedly took turns to assault him before taking him to their house after he complained of hunger.

The court also heard that they fed him with sadza and water while assaulting him with rubber switches and open hands.

The boy reportedly collapsed and died on the spot, leading to the arrest of the trio.-newsday

