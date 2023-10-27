Tshabangu’s Freudian Slip
27 October 2023
By Brighton Mutebuka
- Those of you who were too blind to take note or accept that Tshabangu is a proxy … you heard him saying: “his Excellency the President”, even though he had earlier pretended to have a dispute with him in his very 1st letter and even referred to stolen elections.
- As the days have gone by, he is starting to get comfortable in his borrowed robes. In addition to this, the increase in attention and interviews means that it is virtually impossible to stick to the rehearsed script.
- So, while Tshabangu would have been taught to rehash all the prepared lines of pretending to be CCC and challenging ED, the above line escaped him – as be betrayed his real, subconscious feelings – which are to respect ED because he actually knows that – he is his real principal where he is getting his briefs from.
- This unintentional disclosure of his real feelings & attitude / true disposition towards ED is called a “Freudian Slip”! Vakuru vakati rina manyanga hariputirwe! Expect to see more & more of this as the days go by. That “Mthwakazi” quip was another one!