Veld Fire Completely Destroys Mnangagwa Aide’s House

SHURUGWI – The homestead of a Shurugwi Zanu PF activist Raphael Mlingwa that was reduced to ashes by suspected arsonists in August has been burned down again, this time by a veld fire.

Mlingwa of Poshai Village under Chief Nhema lost building material that Zanu PF members had donated to him, food stuffs, livestock and all property to the fire two weeks ago. He told The Mirror that he is appealing for help as the rainy season has begun.

“I was at home when a veld fire burnt down my homestead again. We tried to put out the fire but the winds were strong and we failed.

“I lost all the building material as cement and roofing sheets. I also lost livestock and kitchen utensils. I am appealing for support to rebuild my homestead before the rain season comes into full swing,” he said… www.masvingomirror.com

