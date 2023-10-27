We Are Everywhere : Nelson Chamisa

By A Correspondent

CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa’s strategic ambiguity has kept his political foes guessing.

In his recent statement Nelson Chamisa described the citizens movement as a structureless structure.

Below is President Chamisa’s statement…

When we say strategic ambiguity and a structureless structure, it’s just to confuse our opponent, and It doesn’t mean that we are not structured. We are thoroughly structured. We have a footprint far and wide across the whole country.

You go to rural areas. We are everywhere in every village… we have dominated and this is what explains even in a flawed and bogus election like the one we had, we won emphatically, the Presidency…We won but we were not declared, Mr Mnangagwa is the one who was declared but he did not win, and there is no better evidence to that than what he has shown.

There has not been ability and capacity within their rank and file to even celebrate because they know that they did not win. Even amongst themselves, they know that they did not win this election.

So we did win because of a structured approach, a formidable approach. We won the majority in parliament.

Apart from the 104 MPs that they have allocated to us, we won much more. In fact we had a majority in parliament, even local authorities…” – Nelson Chamisa

