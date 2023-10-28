Corruption behind release of suspected notorious robbers?

By A Correspondent- Residents of Beitbridge are expressing outrage at local police officers, accusing them of negligence for allowing two suspected armed robbers, who were arrested following a community tip-off, to escape custody. Some residents believe that corruption may have played a role in the suspects’ release.

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi responded to the allegations, stating that reports from Beitbridge indicated that the two suspects escaped to South Africa while leading the police during investigations. He mentioned that the information provided by residents differs from official reports but assured that both scenarios would be investigated.

The incident began when a local resident, who frequented the Limpopo River area, encountered three men, one of whom was armed with a pistol. He promptly alerted security agents patrolling the border as part of the “No To Cross Border Crimes” operation. A swift response led to the arrest of two of the suspects, while the one believed to be armed managed to flee.

Following their arrest, the suspects were taken to Beitbridge Police and handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department officers. During their questioning, the suspects claimed that their criminal activities were primarily conducted in neighboring South Africa.

Local residents are concerned about the circumstances of the suspects’ escape and have raised questions about missing handcuffs, the mode of escort, and whether police attempted to use force to prevent the escape. Beitbridge has witnessed a series of violent armed robberies involving firearms, putting residents on edge.

The Officer commanding Beitbridge Police District, Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo, confirmed the reports of a recent armed robbery in the eastern suburbs of Beitbridge where a firearm was used. The robbers, some believed to be from Musina, South Africa, have been targeting money changers in Beitbridge, a town with a significant number of such operators.

