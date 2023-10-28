Magtom Media partners ZBC, ‘Heartless Father’ and ‘The Family’ to be screened on ZBC TV

LOCAL film production house, Magtom Media, famed for its YouTube productions, has entered into a partnership with the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) which will see its films being screened by the national broadcaster.

The films ‘Heartless Father One’ and ‘Heartless Father Two’, were produced and directed by Kwekwe-based creative Thompson Muzondiwa affectionately known as Slimi in the world of make belief.

The films that tackle issues surrounding gender-based violence(GBV) will be aired on ZBC TV to raise awareness of the issues.

“We have ‘Heartless Father one and two’ and a 13-episode series ‘The Family’ which tackles GBV against women. I was prompted by societal issues to come up with such films. With funding we can do more, we are currently resource-constrained but with resources, we can match international standards. We have entered into a partnership with ZBC which means our productions will be screened on the national broadcaster. This is a platform for our films to be seen nationwide,” said Thompson Muzondiwa the film producer/director.

Muzondiwa is well known for his YouTube productions which include ‘Partners in Crime’, ‘The Runner’ and Complicated Affairs’.

The partnership between ZBC and Magtom Media will see the national broadcaster airing Magtom Media productions which include ‘Heartless Father One and Two’, and ‘The Family’ to raise awareness on issues surrounding gender-based violence, to mark 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence which run from 25 November to 10 December.

-ZBC News

