Police joy turns to sorrow

By A Correspondent- The joy at ZRP Triangle Police camp over the long-awaited arrival of a pool vehicle after 15 years was abruptly extinguished when the new addition was involved in a fatal accident on October 22, 2023, resulting in the death of a senior police officer and injuries to three others.

The vehicle, identified as a Mahindra with registration number ZRP 3627, was driven by a trainee driver when the accident occurred at the 11.5km mark along the Bulawayo – Victoria Falls road.

For over a decade, ZRP Triangle in Chiredzi District, located 20 kilometers from Chiredzi District Police Headquarters (DHQ), had been operating without a dedicated vehicle. During critical situations, they relied on the DHQ’s Toyota Revo.

According to a police memo, the vehicle was involved in a fatal road accident during a Mahindra familiarization course. Sergeant Manono, a trainee stationed at ZRP Triangle, was driving the vehicle, and Sergeant Masuku was the driving instructor. Three other trainees were in the loading box.

As they approached the intersection of Nyamandhlovu and Victoria Falls road, the trainee driver accelerated and attempted to make a turn onto the Victoria Falls road. However, the vehicle lost control, rolled over, and landed with its roof on top. Tragically, Assistant Inspector Chiwara, stationed at ZRP Chikombedzi, sustained fractures and lost his life at the scene.

The Mahindra was the only vehicle at the station, as it had gone without one for nearly 15 years. It was not included when Toyota Revos were distributed across the country, benefiting Ndali, Chikombedzi, Sango Border post, and DHQ.

The shortage of police vehicles has been a persistent challenge in the district, impeding timely reporting of crimes in remote areas and hindering the swift apprehension of offenders. Sources indicate that this recent accident was not an isolated incident, as several vehicles from the same station have been involved in accidents, contributing to the extended period without a dedicated vehicle.

