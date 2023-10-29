Mthuli Ncube’s Bonus Money Equals Dollars Or Zeroes?

Civil Servants Await Annual Bonuses in Zimbabwe Amidst Economic Challenges.

In the midst of Zimbabwe’s ongoing economic challenges and a rapidly weakening local currency, civil servants are eagerly awaiting their annual bonuses. The government and public sector representatives are currently engaged in discussions to determine the payment modalities for this year’s 13th cheque.

Traditionally, civil servants in Zimbabwe receive their annual bonuses in November and December, with last year’s payments staggered, beginning in mid-November. This year, however, there is increasing uncertainty surrounding the value of these bonuses due to the dilution of the Zim Dollar.

Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare Permanent Secretary, Mr. Simon Masanga, confirmed that consultations on the bonus payments were ongoing. He stated, “We are expecting that they will be done soon, and the National Joint Negotiation Committee shall be convened to that effect. We are expecting it soon, and we will only comment more after considerations are completed.”

Finance and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube assured civil servants that they would receive their bonuses “on time.” He emphasized that the 13th cheque was a long-standing tradition for civil servants in Zimbabwe.

However, the economic context in which these bonuses are being paid raises concerns. Government workers currently receive a $300 monthly allowance, with the majority of their remuneration denominated in the local currency. The Zimbabwean Dollar has been grappling with severe inflation and devaluation, which has made it increasingly challenging for workers to make ends meet.

Throughout the year, the government has attempted to alleviate these economic hardships by implementing regular salary adjustments. In March, government workers received a 100 percent salary increase, along with a review of their Covid-19 allowance, except for health sector workers.

The key question on the minds of civil servants is how much their annual bonuses will be worth after accounting for the ongoing depreciation of the Zim Dollar. As the government and public sector representatives finalize the bonus payment details, many workers hope for a meaningful and fair resolution that takes into account the economic realities they face.

The outcome of these negotiations and the ultimate value of the annual bonuses will significantly impact the financial well-being of civil servants in Zimbabwe. With economic challenges persisting, there is a growing need for measures that can effectively cushion workers from the impact of inflation and currency depreciation.- state media

