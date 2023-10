Nelson Chamisa Keeps Political Foes Guessing

Advocate Nelson Chamisa on Saturday :

STORMS FORM AND NORM YOU…

Storms are not meant to destroy eagles but to confirm them! Attacks and tremors don’t shake giants but form and affirm them.

Wait upon The Lord! Isaiah 40:31 Blessed Sabbath. #Godisinit

